Utah ranked as the #2 best state for retirement

According to a recent study from RetireGuide , Utah is the second best state to retire in across the country.

Several factors were put into deciding the final ranking including criteria primarily involved with housing, health, and quality of life. One of the factors regarding health boiled down to average life expectancy, with Utah’s being over 78 years old.

Overall, Utah ranked 11th in the country when it came to the quality of its health care, but the state proved to have a higher average cost of living when it came to housing.

Additionally, Utah also had an advantage due to its average temperature being over 50 degrees, highlighting that there’s a nice balance between the heat and the cold during the changing seasons.

The only state to beat Utah in this ranking was Hawaii, who ranked as the best state to retire in across the country. Alaska ended up last in the ranking.