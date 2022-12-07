© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah ranked as the #2 best state for retirement

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
Scenery of green grass and trees next to a blue lake and mountains
Photo by: Utah Office of Tourism

According to a recent study from RetireGuide, Utah is the second best state to retire in across the country.

Several factors were put into deciding the final ranking including criteria primarily involved with housing, health, and quality of life. One of the factors regarding health boiled down to average life expectancy, with Utah’s being over 78 years old.

Overall, Utah ranked 11th in the country when it came to the quality of its health care, but the state proved to have a higher average cost of living when it came to housing.

Additionally, Utah also had an advantage due to its average temperature being over 50 degrees, highlighting that there’s a nice balance between the heat and the cold during the changing seasons.

The only state to beat Utah in this ranking was Hawaii, who ranked as the best state to retire in across the country. Alaska ended up last in the ranking.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
