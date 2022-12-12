© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Iron County explores election changes after mail-in ballot issues

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST
Iron County is considering a proposal to change how elections work after disastrous issues with mail-in ballots last month. The majority of ballots for Iron County were packaged incorrectly and mixed up with other mail, causing ballots to show up late or not at all.

In the wake of this mess, Iron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens proposed a resolution that would allow election officers to administer elections primarily by mail or in-person as local needs demand.

The proposal will be taken to a vote on Monday by the Iron County Board of Commissioners, but only the state legislature can make changes on how counties handle elections.

Utah News UPRElections2022 ElectionsIron County
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
