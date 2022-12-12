Iron County explores election changes after mail-in ballot issues

Iron County is considering a proposal to change how elections work after disastrous issues with mail-in ballots last month. The majority of ballots for Iron County were packaged incorrectly and mixed up with other mail, causing ballots to show up late or not at all.

In the wake of this mess, Iron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens proposed a resolution that would allow election officers to administer elections primarily by mail or in-person as local needs demand.

The proposal will be taken to a vote on Monday by the Iron County Board of Commissioners, but only the state legislature can make changes on how counties handle elections.