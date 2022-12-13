Utah teacher recognized as a STEM mentor by Society For Science

“I really enjoy this process of helping them understand how to graph data, how to set things up, how to find an average,” said Bradley Spencer, referring to his students' STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) projects.

Bradley Spencer, a sixth-grade teacher at North Park Elementary School in the Weber School District, is a Society For Science Advocate for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

The Society For Science, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding science literacy, and access to STEM education and scientific research, developed the Advocate Program, now in its eighth year, to recognize and support the role teachers play in inspiring and mentoring students to become the next generation of STEM professionals.

The organization is well known for its publication of Science News and its suite of international and national STEM competitions. Maya Ajmera is the President and CEO.

“We have had a great turnout with Utah in our competitions and so kudos to the community and the teachers and the parents and caregivers because STEM seems to run in the water in the state of Utah,” said Ajmera.

In Spencer’s classroom last year, he had about 80 students come up with a STEM project, some kind of problem they faced and wanted to solve. With his guidance, they each designed an experiment around their own specific problem or question. The students then collected data, conducted research, and analyzed results. Anthony was one of four students at the school selected to take part in the Weber School District STEM Fair.

“My project was about what Nerf gun has the best accuracy,” said Anthony.

He tested four nerf guns outside in windy conditions and determined the fastest one was the most accurate.

“I thought it was a really cool way to put fun into science,” said Anthony.

Anthony said he was really nervous at first to take part in the project, but now, science is one of his favorite subjects.

"I'd love to do another science project," said Anthony.

Spencer gives his students the tools to figure things out on their own and said the Advocate Program helps teachers generate ideas and opportunities for students in the classroom that can be applied in a practical way.

“And I think too many times, we graduate from high school or college, and we get into the workforce, and we don’t really understand how to think,” said Spencer.

He said even students who struggle academically can win confidence at the science fair with projects related to engineering or mechanics.

“I think confidence is one of the most important things in future success, believing in yourself and believing that you can do things,” said Spencer.