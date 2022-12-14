Salt Lake City ranked among the worst cities in U.S. for porch pirate thefts

According to new research, porch pirates are on the rise in several cities across the country, especially in Utah.

A recent study from getcircuit.com ranks Salt Lake City as the third worst city in the United States for porch pirates. Salt Lake City has seen a 1.3% increase in residents with missing or stolen packages over the last five years, which contributed heavily to the final ranking.

Here are the top 10 cities in the United States with the most porch pirate incidents:



Sunnyvale, CA Bellevue, WA Salt Lake City, UT Alexandria, VA Hayward, CA Pomona, CA Fort Lauderdale, FL Lakewood, CO Rochester, NY Knoxville, TN

According to getcircuit.com, data for this study was compiled using Google AdWords to help identify locations with the most issues regarding stolen packages over the past five years. The study also claims that UPS and Amazon have reported a 15% increase in stolen packages this year, which contributed to the overall ranking.

But while Salt Lake City is notorious for its high number of porch pirates, Utah in general is only ranked 23rd when it comes to lost packages.

For those expecting incoming packages for the holidays, make sure to stay on top of delivery alerts so you know when to expect your package, or let somebody else know when to expect them if you are sending a package directly to someone else. On top of that, be sure to have trustworthy neighbors or family bring in packages if you’re not home, or even send your packages to your workplace if you want to avoid any potential risks of them getting stolen.