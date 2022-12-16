© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Salt Lake City named one of America’s least ‘Grinch-iest’ cities

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 16, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST
Unsplash

According to a new study, Salt Lake City has been named one of the least “Grich-iest” cities in the United States.

The study, conducted by FinanceBuzz, gave Utah’s capital city a score of 62, ranking it as the 8th overall when it comes to being the least Grinchy city. Data for the study measured the 50 largest cities in America based on five categories: holiday shopping, holiday season of giving, celebrations and decorations, holiday cheer, and holiday jeer.

In each of those categories, SLC received a score of 14.1 for holiday shopping, 12.6 for season of giving, 13.8 for celebrations and decorations, 10.1 for holiday cheer, and 11.4 for holiday jeer.

As for the most Grinch-iest city in America? New York was ranked the highest followed by Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago, and Mephis.

The least Grinch-iest cities in the U.S. are ranked below.

LEAST GRINCH-IEST CITIES
50. Hartford
49. Providence
48. Minneapolis
47. Orlando
46. Pittsburgh
45. Riverside, CA
44. Atlanta
43. SALT LAKE CITY, UT
42. Baltimore
41. Cincinnati

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
Related Content