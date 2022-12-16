Salt Lake City named one of America’s least ‘Grinch-iest’ cities

According to a new study, Salt Lake City has been named one of the least “Grich-iest” cities in the United States.

The study, conducted by FinanceBuzz , gave Utah’s capital city a score of 62, ranking it as the 8th overall when it comes to being the least Grinchy city. Data for the study measured the 50 largest cities in America based on five categories: holiday shopping, holiday season of giving, celebrations and decorations, holiday cheer, and holiday jeer.

In each of those categories, SLC received a score of 14.1 for holiday shopping, 12.6 for season of giving, 13.8 for celebrations and decorations, 10.1 for holiday cheer, and 11.4 for holiday jeer.

As for the most Grinch-iest city in America? New York was ranked the highest followed by Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago, and Mephis.

The least Grinch-iest cities in the U.S. are ranked below.