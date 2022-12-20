Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States.

Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.

Yelp compiled its ranking through mentions of hot chocolate in its reviews. Taking those mentions, each of the locations were ranked by multiple different factors including total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning hot chocolate between January 1 and November 22 this year.

The complete ranking of the 20 best places to get hot chocolate is listed below:

1. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates - Sacramento, California

2. Kakawa Chocolate House - Santa Fe, New Mexico

3. Chocolate Museum & Café - Orlando, Florida

4. Rey Amargo Chocolate Shop - Seattle, Washington

5. 1927 S'mores Company - Portland, Oregon

6. La Panaderia - San Antonio, Texas

7. The Chocolate Dragon Bittersweet Café & Bakery - Oakland, California

8. Amara Chocolate & Coffee - Pasadena, California

9. Coffee Call - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

10. Café y Chocolate - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

11. Roste Chocolate House - Portland, Oregon

12. Rev Coffee - Smyrna, Georgia

13. The Bent Spoon - Princeton, New Jersey

14. Newyorktitlan - Brooklyn, New York

15. Katherine Anne Confections - Chicago, Illinois

16. The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, Washington

17. HATCH FAMILY CHOCOLATES - SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH

18. French Broad Chocolate Lounge - Asheville, North Carolina

19. The Hot Chocolatier - Chattanooga, Tennessee

20. Hot Chocolate Sparrow - Orleans, Massachusetts