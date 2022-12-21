Several Crumbl Cookies locations found violating child labor laws

Crumbl Cookies was found violating child labor laws in several Utah locations by the U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday.

A federal investigation launched by the department discovered that Crumbl employed 14-year-old employees and allowed them to work longer than what the law allows, which is no more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week and not before 7:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m., except in the summer. On top of that violation, the investigation also discovered Crumbl allowed young workers to operate hazardous machinery and ovens.

These violations were discovered in several Utah-based Crumbl locations including Centerville, Ogden, Bountiful, and Layton. Other states were also found violating labor laws as the investigation looked into Crumbl locations in New Hampshire, Tennessee, Minnesota, California, and Washington.

The locations found violating these labor laws received fines totaling nearly $58,000.