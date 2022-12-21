Skier pronounced dead after collapsing at Deer Valley Resort

A 75-year-old man has been pronounced dead after collapsing while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Tuesday morning.

A resort spokesperson later confirmed that the man had collapsed while on the Homeward Bound ski run around 10:45 a.m., later being pronounced dead by medical officials an hour later. The man was initially given medical aid by members of Deer Valley’s ski patrol before being transported from the resort to an ambulance.

Information regarding the man’s identity hasn’t been released and as of now, the exact cause of death is unknown.

A statement was later released by the resort, extending their deepest sympathy to the guest’s family. In the statement, the resort’s ski patrol and local emergency responders were thanked for their assistance.