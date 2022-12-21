© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Skier pronounced dead after collapsing at Deer Valley Resort

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST
A ski slope on a snow-filled mountain
Photo by: Deer Valley Resort

A 75-year-old man has been pronounced dead after collapsing while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Tuesday morning.

A resort spokesperson later confirmed that the man had collapsed while on the Homeward Bound ski run around 10:45 a.m., later being pronounced dead by medical officials an hour later. The man was initially given medical aid by members of Deer Valley’s ski patrol before being transported from the resort to an ambulance.

Information regarding the man’s identity hasn’t been released and as of now, the exact cause of death is unknown.

A statement was later released by the resort, extending their deepest sympathy to the guest’s family. In the statement, the resort’s ski patrol and local emergency responders were thanked for their assistance.

Tags
Utah News UPRSki resortsDeath
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content