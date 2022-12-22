© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah Senate requests public comment on 5th District Court nominee

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published December 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST
Utah Capitol

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Jay Winward, who Governor Spencer Cox nominated to serve as a judge in the 5th District Court.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing and will then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Winward will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey Wilcox on February 16, 2023.

To comment, contact the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee electronically or by mail by 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2022. Electronic comments can be emailed to: senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov.

Written comments can be mailed to the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee at: Utah State Capitol, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210.

All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

Sheri Quinn
