Utah News

70+ Salt Lake City flights canceled following Christmas weekend

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST
Man sitting alone in a chair in an airport terminal
Marco López
/
Unsplash

Coming out of Christmas weekend, dozens of flights coming in and out of Salt Lake City have been canceled, severely impacting several airlines.

According to FlightAware, 35 flights arriving at the SLC International Airport and 38 departing flights were canceled as of 5 p.m., with 45 of those 73 canceled flights being operated by Southwest Airlines. The flight-tracking site shared data revealing that these flights made up 62% of the airline’s flights.

A company spokesperson from Southwest admits that, while specific numbers couldn’t be confirmed, a significant portion of its scheduled flights were canceled and additional changes could be made as the New Year approaches.

In a written statement released by the company, an apology was issued to customers and employees impacted by these canceled flights, saying that despite being fully staffed and prepared for the holiday weekend, severe weather swept the nation. This change in weather forced changes to daily flight schedules and moving forward, the company will work to rebound from these cancellations.

On Monday, several other airlines operating in the SLC International Airport were canceled on top of there being 121 delays.

Utah News UPRFlightsSalt Lake City International Airport
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
