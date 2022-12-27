70+ Salt Lake City flights canceled following Christmas weekend

Coming out of Christmas weekend, dozens of flights coming in and out of Salt Lake City have been canceled, severely impacting several airlines.

According to FlightAware , 35 flights arriving at the SLC International Airport and 38 departing flights were canceled as of 5 p.m., with 45 of those 73 canceled flights being operated by Southwest Airlines. The flight-tracking site shared data revealing that these flights made up 62% of the airline’s flights.

A company spokesperson from Southwest admits that, while specific numbers couldn’t be confirmed, a significant portion of its scheduled flights were canceled and additional changes could be made as the New Year approaches.

In a written statement released by the company, an apology was issued to customers and employees impacted by these canceled flights, saying that despite being fully staffed and prepared for the holiday weekend, severe weather swept the nation. This change in weather forced changes to daily flight schedules and moving forward, the company will work to rebound from these cancellations.

On Monday, several other airlines operating in the SLC International Airport were canceled on top of there being 121 delays.