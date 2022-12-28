© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California seven months after incident

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
It’s been over seven months since a man was shot and killed outside of a grocery store in South Salt Lake. Just the other day, missing suspects involved in the homicide were arrested in California.

26-year-old Romero Charles Williams was the victim of the shooting, found dead with several gunshot wounds outside of a WinCo market on May 10.

30-year-old Terrell Jones, 24-year-old Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins, and 21-year-old Stafon Coleman were later identified as the suspects responsible for the shooting with 27-year-old Damien Stafon Coleman being arrested just a few days after the shooting, booked with charges of aggravated robbery and murder.

Seven months later, the three remaining suspects were found and arrested. Jones and Cummins were both arrested by United States Marshals Service personnel in Oakland, California on December 19 and Coleman reportedly turned himself into Salt Lake County authorities earlier in November.

Jones and Cummins are currently being held in an Alameda County jail and will be extradited back to Salt Lake City.

Jared Gereau
