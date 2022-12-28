© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Suspect of SLC Ballpark shooting in custody

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST
Cop cars outside of an apartment complex
Salt Lake City Police Department

Following a shooting in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood, a suspect was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Reportedly, the incident began as an argument involving three men, according to Salt Lake City Police. The three were nearby the Palmer Court apartment complex when their argument turned hostile after one of the men pulled out a knife. In response to the knife, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the knife-wielding man in his lower body, leading police to believe that the incident happened out of self-defense.

However, officials launched an investigation to see what led up to the incident and whether it actually happened out of self-defense.

Officials also say that the victim of the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Police also confirmed that one of the men taken into custody involved in the incident has been cooperative with the ongoing investigation, leading to a handgun being recovered from the scene as evidence.

