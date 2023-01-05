South Jordan family creates Star Wars themed igloo in their front yard

A South Jordan family decided to share their love of Star Wars over the holiday break by creating a character replica in their front yard out of snow.

With all the recent snowfall scattered across Utah over the past few weeks, Jonathan Royce and his family got creative with what they cleared off their driveway and the driveways of neighbors. Royce and his family say that they first got the idea after being stuck indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they wanted the whole family to have fun outdoors with a creative project.

The family ended up having enough snow to build several Star Wars-themed snowmen including a giant Darth Vader, Baby Yoda, and even a Jabba the Hutt snowman that they hollowed out and slept in overnight. The family is even advertising this igloo as a snowy Airbnb.

Royce says that the family first started building the Jabba the Hutt snowman and then after digging out the inside, supported the weight of the head with some extra support beams so that people could crawl inside.