Utah News

U-2 spy plane set to go on display at Hill Air Force Base museum

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
A spy jet having its wing taken off for transport
Fox 13 News

A Lockheed U-2 spy plane, one of the country’s most secretive spy planes, is set to be the newest arrival at the Hill Air Force Base museum.

First introduced 67 years ago and nicknamed the “Dragon Lady,” the aircraft made its move from Arizona in March of last year to its new Northern Utah home. Brandon Hedges, the Museum Restoration Chief, was the man in charge of the moving and restoration planning.

However, getting the aircraft to Hill Air Force Base wasn’t an easy task according to both Hedges and Aaron Clark, the Museum Director. Before coming to Utah, the plane’s 103-foot wings and its tail had to be placed on different semi trucks for the 13-hour trip and had to be reassembled.

Hedges says that he enjoys his job because he’s getting the chance to tell stories without needing to be a public speaker, saying that he can share stories of the past through the airframes.

Toward the end of 2022, Hedges was busy finishing work on an F-117 Nighthawk, the first stealth fighter for the Air Force. Now that the restoration on that aircraft is finished, he can move on to restoring the U-2 to its former glory. What makes it special is that it will be one of only 10 in the country on display and is expected to open soon to the public.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
