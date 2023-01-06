Salt Lake City International Airport named one of the world’s best for on-time departures

Salt Lake City International Airport was named one of the world’s best airports for on-time departures.

According to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, recent data shows that Salt Lake City International Airport was the third best across the world when it came to on-time departures last year and furthermore, the airport was ranked the best in North America.

The report showed that flights leaving SLC International departed as scheduled 83.87% of the time in 2022. In a tweet made Wednesday afternoon, the airport thanked its staff for working around the clock regardless of weather to keep flights safe and timely.

The only airports to beat SLC International for on-time departures were Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and India’s Kempegowda International Airport.

