Utah News

Salt Lake City International Airport named one of the world’s best for on-time departures

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Exterior shot of SLC International Airport, a brown building with white airplanes outside
Fox 13 News

Salt Lake City International Airport was named one of the world’s best airports for on-time departures.

According to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, recent data shows that Salt Lake City International Airport was the third best across the world when it came to on-time departures last year and furthermore, the airport was ranked the best in North America.

The report showed that flights leaving SLC International departed as scheduled 83.87% of the time in 2022. In a tweet made Wednesday afternoon, the airport thanked its staff for working around the clock regardless of weather to keep flights safe and timely.

The only airports to beat SLC International for on-time departures were Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and India’s Kempegowda International Airport.

2022’s top 10 performing global airports can be found below:

  1. Haneda Airport (Tokyo)
  2. Kempegowda International Airport (Bangalore, India)
  3. SALT LAKE CITY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (Utah)
  4. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
  5. Philadelphia International Airport
  6. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
  7. Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi, India)
  8. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  9. El Dorado International Airport (Bogotá, Colombia)
  10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport
