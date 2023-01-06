Salt Lake City to redesign parts of 2100 South in Sugar House

Parts of 2100 South in Sugar House will be redesigned after feedback from Salt Lake City residents.

Jon Larsen, Transportation Director for Salt Lake City, calls part of 2100 South “a mess,” a sentiment shared by many residents who travel along that road daily. For months, city officials have surveyed community members looking for ways to fix it and after surveying over 3,000 people, the city has narrowed its options to two designs.

The first design is a four-lane option, similar to its current design, but with raised medians. The second option is a three-lane option with an added turning lane and bike lanes. Larsen says that the city is looking for the perfect hybrid between those two options, but they’re still figuring out what it will look like and how to best cater to the desires of the community.

Community members can send comments to 2100SouthSLC@gmail.com or call 801-406-1868 for further thoughts to add to the project.