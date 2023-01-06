© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Salt Lake City to redesign parts of 2100 South in Sugar House

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST
A well luminated road at the cusp of night
Fox 13 News

Parts of 2100 South in Sugar House will be redesigned after feedback from Salt Lake City residents.

Jon Larsen, Transportation Director for Salt Lake City, calls part of 2100 South “a mess,” a sentiment shared by many residents who travel along that road daily. For months, city officials have surveyed community members looking for ways to fix it and after surveying over 3,000 people, the city has narrowed its options to two designs.

The first design is a four-lane option, similar to its current design, but with raised medians. The second option is a three-lane option with an added turning lane and bike lanes. Larsen says that the city is looking for the perfect hybrid between those two options, but they’re still figuring out what it will look like and how to best cater to the desires of the community.

Community members can send comments to 2100SouthSLC@gmail.com or call 801-406-1868 for further thoughts to add to the project.

Tags
Utah News UPRSalt Lake CitySugar House
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content