Technical issues cause flight cancelations and delays
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all domestic departures in the U.S. Wednesday morning due to a technology issue. More than 140 flights scheduled to fly into or out of Salt Lake City were delayed, according to FlightAware. In addition to the delays, 11 flights have been canceled. This disruption comes just days after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights leaving passengers stranded and scrambling to find a way home after the holidays.