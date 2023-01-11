© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Technical issues cause flight cancelations and delays

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published January 11, 2023 at 8:26 PM MST
A Southwest plane taxis at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
The disruption comes just days after thousands of passengers were stranded after Southwest Airlines canceled many flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all domestic departures in the U.S. Wednesday morning due to a technology issue. More than 140 flights scheduled to fly into or out of Salt Lake City were delayed, according to FlightAware. In addition to the delays, 11 flights have been canceled. This disruption comes just days after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights leaving passengers stranded and scrambling to find a way home after the holidays.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonFAAAirlinesSalt Lake City International Airport
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content