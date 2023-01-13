© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Salt Lake City school sees ‘rare weather phenomenon’ Wednesday morning

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
White ice circles on a black court
Photo courtesy of Chris Herrmann

On Wednesday morning, faculty members at Whittier Elementary School in Salt Lake City were surprised by a strange weather phenomenon left behind from an overnight storm.

When he first got to work, Chris Herrmann found thousands of tiny white circles covering the playground court. In a post made on the Utah Weather Authority Facebook page, Herrmann called it a “rare weather phenomenon” and that he hadn’t seen anything like it in his 10 years working at the school.

Allison Croghan, Fox 13 News Chief Meteorologist, believes that the circles were tiny air pockets that had formed under a layer of ice on the court and these circles were the result of that air trying to escape before being frozen with snow underneath.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
