Utah News

Recent storms help Utah make headway against extreme drought conditions

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 16, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST
Utah is starting to make headway in the ongoing battle against drought. The consistency of storms in the last two months have brought Utah’s snowpack water level to about 190% of normal, putting 2023 on pace to rank among one of the best years in history for the amount of water in Utah’s snow.

With March and April, the historically wettest months in the state, still ahead, this brings hope for those working to combat drought conditions, though one good year cannot make up for many years of drought.

The Great Salt Lake has seen some benefit from the winter weather, up a foot from its historic low last November, but it may not reap all the benefits of the recent storms, as runoff water will replenish reservoirs before it reaches the lake. It is also still in danger because of low water levels and will need serious efforts to reverse the overall shrinking trend.

