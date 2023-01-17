Salt Lake City police investigate 3rd auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours

Following the critical injury of a man who was hit by a car Sunday night, Salt Lake City police are investigating an uproar of auto-pedestrian crashes in the city.

Sunday night’s accident involved a 31-year-old man who was hit while crossing a road at 700 South State Street at around 11:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and police report that he has upgraded to critical but stable condition.

It was the third auto-pedestrian crash that happened in the city in 24 hours, with another crash happening at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning and an additional crash had happened at 4:45 a.m. that same Sunday. Both of those incidents were hit-and-run crashes.

The driver of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, allowing police to discover that speed, impairment, nor driver distraction were causes of the crash.

Following these crashes, officials are urging drivers to regularly scan their field of vision and beware of pedestrians crossing the street.