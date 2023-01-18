Snow College softball player killed in car crash

A Snow College softball player was found dead at a scene of a car crash Monday morning about 20 miles north of Ephraim.

Paige Rydalch, a sophomore at Snow College from Tooele County, was killed Monday morning after her Chevrolet Cavalier lost control on a slushy road and collided with a Ford F-350 towing a trailer. According to Utah Highway Patrol, Rydalch was killed upon impact.

According to Rydalch’s player bio, she was from the town of Stockton and attended Tooele High School before going to Snow College. The bio says she enjoyed “riding horses, chasing cows, camping and fishing.”

Rob Nielson, the college’s vice president of external affairs, says that their softball team has been shocked and saddened by the news. Everyone knew Paige and loved her, acknowledging how dedicated she was to the sport and that she always made others feel loved.

Snow College President Stacee McIff says that this sudden tragedy impacts everyone and that all they can do is support her coaches, teammates, classmates, and family during this difficult time.

The team revealed that they will dedicate their season to Rydalch and will honor the way she lived her life, both on and off the field.