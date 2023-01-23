Volunteers needed for annual count of people experiencing homelessness

Volunteers are needed to help the annual Point in Time count of people experiencing homelessness. On Jan. 26-28, volunteers will conduct an early-morning survey asking those experiencing homelessness where they slept on Jan. 25. This is done to help local and state homeless council communities organize resources and figure out gaps in care, and the more people they have to help, the more accurate the results are. Those who sign up to volunteer will need to take an online training course. More info, including sign-ups, can be found here .