Volunteers needed for annual count of people experiencing homelessness

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST
A man sits on the street, bundled up, with food with a bag of belongings next to him.
Clay LeConey
/
Unsplash

Volunteers are needed to help the annual Point in Time count of people experiencing homelessness. On Jan. 26-28, volunteers will conduct an early-morning survey asking those experiencing homelessness where they slept on Jan. 25. This is done to help local and state homeless council communities organize resources and figure out gaps in care, and the more people they have to help, the more accurate the results are. Those who sign up to volunteer will need to take an online training course. More info, including sign-ups, can be found here.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
