© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

1 transgender bill advances after debate held by House committee

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Dozens of people in a room attending a committee meeting
Fox 13 News

During a House committee meeting on Tuesday, only one of three proposed transgender bills will be advancing to the full House.

The House Health and Human Services Committee held a meeting to debate three controversial bills and whether they should advance for consideration before going to the full House. The first bill, House Bill 132, ended with a vote of 9-5 against it, preventing it from advancing. House Bill 132 would have prohibited sex transitioning medical procedures on minors.

An hour after the first debate, the committee voted 11-3 in favor of advancing the second bill, which disallows transgender medical treatments.

Due to the hearing’s length, the committee postponed discussion on the third bill, which prohibits school districts from blocking information about a child from their parents. That debate will be held to a vote at a later time.

Tags
Utah News UPRbillscommittee
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content