1 transgender bill advances after debate held by House committee

During a House committee meeting on Tuesday, only one of three proposed transgender bills will be advancing to the full House.

The House Health and Human Services Committee held a meeting to debate three controversial bills and whether they should advance for consideration before going to the full House. The first bill, House Bill 132, ended with a vote of 9-5 against it, preventing it from advancing. House Bill 132 would have prohibited sex transitioning medical procedures on minors.

An hour after the first debate, the committee voted 11-3 in favor of advancing the second bill, which disallows transgender medical treatments.

Due to the hearing’s length, the committee postponed discussion on the third bill, which prohibits school districts from blocking information about a child from their parents. That debate will be held to a vote at a later time.