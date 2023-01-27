© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

3 in custody after gunfire incident from Taylorsville High School

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 27, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST
scott-rodgerson-ffH_GkINfyY-unsplash.jpg
Scott Rodgerson
/
Unsplash

Three people are now in police custody after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School, placing it in lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Taylorsville Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:30 p.m. and quickly said the scene was “no longer active.” Schools in the surrounding area were also placed into lockdown alongside the high school.

Police believe that the shots were the result of an altercation between students in the parking lot, but they’re unsure if the people involved attended the school or just lived in the neighborhood. No injuries were reported following the incident. Officials later confirmed that at least one round was fired, a gun casing was found at the scene, and three people are in custody with potentially three other suspects at large.

Granite School District later released a tweet saying that all students were safe and accounted for. Additionally, Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department says that the case is still active and the department is trying to identify all those involved with the incident.

Tags
Utah News UPRTaylorsvilleHigh School
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
