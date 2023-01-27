3 in custody after gunfire incident from Taylorsville High School

Three people are now in police custody after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School, placing it in lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Taylorsville Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:30 p.m. and quickly said the scene was “no longer active.” Schools in the surrounding area were also placed into lockdown alongside the high school.

Police believe that the shots were the result of an altercation between students in the parking lot, but they’re unsure if the people involved attended the school or just lived in the neighborhood. No injuries were reported following the incident. Officials later confirmed that at least one round was fired, a gun casing was found at the scene, and three people are in custody with potentially three other suspects at large.

Granite School District later released a tweet saying that all students were safe and accounted for. Additionally, Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department says that the case is still active and the department is trying to identify all those involved with the incident.