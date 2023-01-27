Bill to ban transgender surgeries moves to Governor's desk
The Utah Senate approved legislation on Friday to ban gender reassignment surgeries and put a pause on prescriptions for hormone treatments and puberty blockers for minors. Now that the Senate and House have approved the bill, it will go to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk to be signed. The indefinite pause of prescription treatments would last for at least six months. Those minors already receiving prescription treatment for gender dysphoria would not lose access to their prescriptions.