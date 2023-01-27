© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Bill to ban transgender surgeries moves to Governor's desk

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published January 27, 2023 at 10:33 PM MST
Transgender-flags.jpg
The bill puts an indefinite pause on new prescriptions of hormone treatments and puberty blockers.

The Utah Senate approved legislation on Friday to ban gender reassignment surgeries and put a pause on prescriptions for hormone treatments and puberty blockers for minors. Now that the Senate and House have approved the bill, it will go to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk to be signed. The indefinite pause of prescription treatments would last for at least six months. Those minors already receiving prescription treatment for gender dysphoria would not lose access to their prescriptions.

