Utah News

Utah sees extremely low temperatures across the state, some of the coldest in years

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
On Monday morning, Cache County experienced one of the coldest temperatures it has ever seen with a temperature of negative 60 degrees being recorded in Peter Sinks.

Following Sunday’s massive snowstorm and an intense wind chill that drastically dropped temperatures throughout Cache Valley, Peter Sinks’ recorded temperature of negative 60.9 degrees was not just the coldest place in Utah, but one of the coldest across the entire United States.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that this was the coldest weather Cache Valley has seen since 2017.

Surprisingly though, this isn’t the lowest temperature ever recorded in the area. That record still belongs to a recorded negative 69.3 degrees in February 1985.

