upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Bill allowing pregnant women to use HOV lanes fails Senate committee

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Pregnant woman in a long sleeve white shirt
Anastasiia Chepinska
/
Unsplash

A bill designed to allow pregnant women usage of HOV lanes in Utah failed in a Monday morning Senate committee.

House Bill 256 would have given pregnant women the opportunity to drive in HOV lanes, which are lanes reserved for vehicles with two or more passengers. If pulled over and given a ticket, a pregnant woman could take proof of pregnancy to a judge and have their traffic violations dismissed under this bill.

HB256 initially passed out of the House Transportation committee despite concerns from lawmakers believing it would make drivers abuse carpool lanes, but the bill failed in Monday’s Senate committee with a 3-2 vote.

Rep. Stephanie Gricius says that she is still considering bringing the bill forward in future sessions.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
