Bill allowing pregnant women to use HOV lanes fails Senate committee

A bill designed to allow pregnant women usage of HOV lanes in Utah failed in a Monday morning Senate committee.

House Bill 256 would have given pregnant women the opportunity to drive in HOV lanes, which are lanes reserved for vehicles with two or more passengers. If pulled over and given a ticket, a pregnant woman could take proof of pregnancy to a judge and have their traffic violations dismissed under this bill.

HB256 initially passed out of the House Transportation committee despite concerns from lawmakers believing it would make drivers abuse carpool lanes, but the bill failed in Monday’s Senate committee with a 3-2 vote.

Rep. Stephanie Gricius says that she is still considering bringing the bill forward in future sessions.