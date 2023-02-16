© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Salt Lake International Airport prepares for busiest days ever

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
White plane on runway
Ivan Shimko
/
Unsplash

Officials at Salt Lake City International Airport are preparing for a massive influx of visitors over the next few days for the NBA All-Star Weekend and Presidents’ Day.

The airport and Transportation Security Administration believe that the amount of incoming travelers could set a new record, saying that Monday might be the busiest day due to basketball fans leaving northern Utah and others arriving for Presidents’ Day.

Officials estimate that 40,000 travelers will leave the airport on Monday, a 40% increase from the usual amount of travel during this time of year.

As a result, TSA will increase its workforce by bringing an additional 40 officers from airports around the country to help with passenger screening and controlling massive crowds.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
