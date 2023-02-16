Salt Lake International Airport prepares for busiest days ever

Officials at Salt Lake City International Airport are preparing for a massive influx of visitors over the next few days for the NBA All-Star Weekend and Presidents’ Day.

The airport and Transportation Security Administration believe that the amount of incoming travelers could set a new record, saying that Monday might be the busiest day due to basketball fans leaving northern Utah and others arriving for Presidents’ Day.

Officials estimate that 40,000 travelers will leave the airport on Monday, a 40% increase from the usual amount of travel during this time of year.

As a result, TSA will increase its workforce by bringing an additional 40 officers from airports around the country to help with passenger screening and controlling massive crowds.