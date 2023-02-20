© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Teen falls to death while climbing a cliff in southern Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
A police vehicle parked next to red rock hills
Fox News

A teenager has died after falling off a cliff in southern Utah, the second time someone fell to their death while recreating in just over a week.

The 17-year-old boy in question was climbing near the edge of a cliff at the Hurricane Overlook on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. when he slipped and fell. According to Hurricane police, the teen fell approximately 150 feet.

The teen was declared dead at the scene after members of both the police department and Hurricane Valley Fire climbed down to where his body landed. Eight days before this incident, a 17-year-old girl was hiking in Moab where she fell to her death.

Officials say that he was from LaVerkin and was a student at Hurricane High School, but his name has not been released to the public.

In a statement made by the police department, prayers and condolences were offered to the family and friends of the victim.

Tags
Utah News UPRDeathClimbing
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content