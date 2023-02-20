Teen falls to death while climbing a cliff in southern Utah

A teenager has died after falling off a cliff in southern Utah, the second time someone fell to their death while recreating in just over a week.

The 17-year-old boy in question was climbing near the edge of a cliff at the Hurricane Overlook on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. when he slipped and fell. According to Hurricane police, the teen fell approximately 150 feet.

The teen was declared dead at the scene after members of both the police department and Hurricane Valley Fire climbed down to where his body landed. Eight days before this incident, a 17-year-old girl was hiking in Moab where she fell to her death.

Officials say that he was from LaVerkin and was a student at Hurricane High School, but his name has not been released to the public.

In a statement made by the police department, prayers and condolences were offered to the family and friends of the victim.