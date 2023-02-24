Utah animal adoption group has Facebook page hacked

Hearts 4 Paws, a local Utah non-profit that helps homeless pets find homes, is warning people of scammers who hacked their Facebook page.

Administrators of the page were initially locked out of it from hackers who infiltrated the page and turned off comments. The hackers would post pictures of dogs, ones that Hearts 4 Paws doesn’t have up for adoption, that typically cost thousands of dollars, advertising them for cheap.

Furthermore, the hackers even posted an adoption form that looks very similar to the one that Hearts 4 Paws uses, but a few additional questions about payment were added. One of those questions asks for a $300 deposit, which the non-profit doesn’t do.

The non-profit has reached out to Facebook hoping to get the page back into the right hands, but until that happens, Hearts 4 Paws is asking people to not interact with the page and don’t fall for anything it promotes. Joe Simmons, spokesperson for Hearts 4 Paws, recommends that everyone should visit hearts4paws.org or call their phone number, since both are legitimate ways of getting in contact with them.