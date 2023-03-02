© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Farmington police report shots fired, 1 suspect shot during traffic stop

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published March 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST
Police vehicles set up yellow tape around a post office parking lot
Fox 13 News

Following an officer-involved incident during a traffic stop, one person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Farmington.

According to Farmington police chief Eric Johnsen, an officer originally stopped a vehicle just before 3:30 p.m. due to a missing license plate. During the stop, the officer called for assistance from other units and once other officers arrived, Johnsen said a call for shots fired was put out.

Currently, it’s unknown what led the officers to fire and injure the unidentified subject, but it’s reported that the officers performed CPR on the suspect before they were transported to the hospital. As of now, their condition hasn’t been released.

None of the police officers at the scene were injured, but according to Johnsen, the five of them that were involved will be placed under administrative leave during an investigation on the incident.

Tags
Utah News UPRFarmingtonPolice Shooting
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content