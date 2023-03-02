Farmington police report shots fired, 1 suspect shot during traffic stop

Following an officer-involved incident during a traffic stop, one person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Farmington.

According to Farmington police chief Eric Johnsen, an officer originally stopped a vehicle just before 3:30 p.m. due to a missing license plate. During the stop, the officer called for assistance from other units and once other officers arrived, Johnsen said a call for shots fired was put out.

Currently, it’s unknown what led the officers to fire and injure the unidentified subject, but it’s reported that the officers performed CPR on the suspect before they were transported to the hospital. As of now, their condition hasn’t been released.

None of the police officers at the scene were injured, but according to Johnsen, the five of them that were involved will be placed under administrative leave during an investigation on the incident.