Sandy residents displaced from their homes after apartment fire

Following an overnight apartment fire, several Sandy residents have been displaced from their homes.

Response crews were called to the scene located next door to the city fire station a little before 3 a.m. and safely evacuated people from the building. Officers that were at the scene had gone door to door to evacuate people as smoke and flames began to consume the building.

As many as 12 apartment units were damaged in the fire and were considered to be not livable for the evacuated residents. As a result of this, the American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced from their homes and officials have launched an investigation into what might have started the fire.

Following the fire, two Sandy Police Department officials were treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered minor injuries. Additionally, one of the building’s residents was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation.