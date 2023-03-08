© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Man arrested for robbing $1 from bank

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published March 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST
Daniel Matthew Santacroe has been accused of robbing $1 from a Salt Lake City bank. According to Salt Lake City Police, Santacroe said he wanted to be locked up in federal prison.

He now faces one charge of robbery, which is a second-degree felony.

Santacroe approached bank tellers at a Wells Fargo Bank on March 6. He presented a note which said “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00. Thank you.”

The teller gave him one dollar and then asked him to leave, but Santacroe said he was not leaving and that they should call the police.

According to the affidavit, Santacroe sat down in the bank lobby and waited until the police arrived.

Salt Lake Police have not disclosed whether or not they know the basis of Santacroe’s motive for wanting to go to federal prison.

