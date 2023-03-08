Referendum filed for Utahns to vote on new state flag

A referendum has been filed leaving the fate of Utah’s new state flag up to the vote of residents.

Last Thursday, Senate Bill 31 was passed by the Utah State Legislature approving the new state flag, but the bill’s approval came with controversy. Many residents claim that this new flag erases state history and that the original flag design has worked fine since it was first created.

Ellen Jeppson, president of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, says that the symbols present on the current flag are significant to the state of Utah, representing different aspects of its history like the eagles, the sego lilies, and the beehive itself.

On the opposing side of the argument, many people support the new design of the flag, believing it to be just as significant to the state of Utah with its incorporation of new design aspects.

If this referendum succeeds, it will allow Utah residents to vote on whether or not the new flag should act as the updated flag, To qualify for the ballot, the group that created the referendum must gather about 137,000 verified signatures.