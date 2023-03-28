Tuesday AM headlines: Horse stuck in snow overnight and transportation safety plans

Horse rescued after being trapped in snowbank overnight

A horse was rescued Monday after being trapped in the snow overnight. The horse had reportedly been pushed out of the barn by another horse in the night and sunk down deep into the snowbank. Unable to free itself, it endured the below-freezing temperatures and snow showers all through the night.

The Park City Fire District were called in mid-Monday morning when the trapped horse was found. It took at least five responders to extract the animal, but there were no other issues. Once he was free, they covered him in blankets and fed him hay.

No details about the horse’s condition after the event have been made available.

Utah community comes together to discuss transportation safety plans

Local, state, private and federal representatives all gathered together in Salt Lake City for a community roundtable event on transportation safety Monday afternoon.

The event is part of the national Safe Streets and Road for All Grant Program, which gave $3.2 million to six Utah communities to address rising issues with transportation safety. The money is being spent on comprehensive safety action plans along the Wasatch Front, in Cache Valley, and in other communities in southern and eastern Utah.

The Wasatch Front Regional Council hosted Monday’s round table discussion on the program. The event was designed to get all the transportation experts and communities in the state involved and on the same page on how to move forward with making plans and developing projects.

Some safety efforts already being discussed include more protected left-hand turns and giving pedestrians head starts for green lights.

"We have to go outside of the box," said Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall. "We have to be willing to fund and, from a political perspective, go beyond and think creatively.”