Utah News

Tuesday PM headlines: Timed entry at Arches and Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published April 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT
a rock arch on the right side of the image appears orange with evening light. Long shadows in the foreground and light clouds in the background.
Palacemusic
/
Palacemusic
Evening light casts a warm glow on the delicate arch at Arches National Park.

Timed reservations now required at Arches National Park

As of Saturday, April 1, timed reservations are required to enter Arches National Park. From now until October 31, visitors will need to purchase reservations in advance to enter the park between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Reservations are released three months in advance and a limited number of additional tickets will be available for next-day entry. After booking a reservation, visitors will receive a timed entry ticket that allows them to enter the park during a specific one-hour window. Ticket holders may then stay in the park for as long as they want. Exit and re-entry in the same day is allowed with a correctly validated ticket.

Timed entry tickets will not be required for those with camping permits, backcountry permits, Fiery Furnace permits, special use permits, concessions contracts or commercial use authorizations.

CAPSA raises awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Cache Valley organization CAPSA, which stands for Citizens Against Physical & Sexual Abuse, is raising awareness about sexual abuse in Utah.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, rape occurs in Utah at a rate higher than the national average. One in three Utah women and one in seven Utah men will experience sexual abuse or assault during their lifetime. This trauma can leave victims feeling isolated or lost, and they may not know where to get the help they need to heal.

CAPSA provides free and confidential support to victims, including rape exam advocacy, legal advocacy, clinical therapy, and support groups. Visit CAPSA.org for more information.

Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
