Thursday AM headlines: SLC flooding evacuations and could MLB come to Utah?

A group is working to bring an MLB team to Utah

Big League Utah, a group created by Gail Miller, is looking to bring a major-league baseball team to Utah. The group includes former major league players Dale Murphy and Jeremy Guthrie, along with political leaders.

They are looking into building a stadium in the Rocky Mountain Power District just west of downtown Salt Lake City. Miller said that she believes in the power of sports to elevate and unify communities.

Jeff Passan of ESPN said the effort to bring a team to Utah would be through expansion and not relocation. The fee for expansion is expected to be around $2 billion. Conversations with the MLB about bringing a team to Utah started about a year ago, according to ESPN.

Homes evacuated in Sugarhouse due to flooding

As flooding continued Wednesday, Salt Lake City emergency responders evacuated about 35 homes in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The Red Cross also announced it had opened an evacuation shelter at a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2215 E. Roosevelt Avenue for an estimated 100 residents in the area of 1700 South between 1500 East and 1700 East.

Those in need of shelter from flooding who have not been invited to the evacuation shelter can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance. Salt Lake City emergency managers also asked for sandbagging volunteers in the area.

Officials closed Wasatch Hollow Park due to flooding; even though the park is intended to hold large bodies of water, it couldn’t keep up. The water flooded the entire park and went onto 1700 South.

A Ogden Bay repair project could help save Great Salt Lake



A new project to repair Ogden Bay has the goal of helping make sure the water from this year’s snow season can get to the Great Salt Lake and help the ecosystems that depend on it. The project makes sure that the dike in the bay isn’t lost. That dike helps move water through 19,000 acres of the bay.

The dike was constructed in the 1930s and has eroded over time. The organization Ducks Unlimited stepped in with federal funds to help with constructions. Crews will only be able to go about 200 more yards in this project before taking a pause. They are taking a pause until July because the spring runoff with make the work tricky.

