Monday AM headlines: Emigration Creek flood warning, former Ukrainian president visits Utah

Former Ukranian president is visiting Utah this week

A former president of Ukraine is visiting Utah this week. Viktor Yushchenko, who was president from 2005 to 2010, will be coming to Logan on Thursday, April 20 for a special luncheon with Mayor Holly Daines, members of Wasatch Group and the nonprofit To Ukraine With Love .

According to the April 4 Logan City Council Meeting, he’s coming to tell a first-hand account of the current war in Ukraine. It’s not announced what he’ll do besides the luncheon or how long he’ll stay.

Yushchenko will also reportedly stop in Idaho Falls the day before. For both events, he will be accompanied by Svitlana Miller, the founder of To Ukraine With Love.

Flood advisory warning issued for SLC’s Emigration Creek

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory warning for Salt Lake City’s east bench, specifically near and downstream from Emigration Creek.

The advisory was issued Sunday morning, and the creek was expected to crest between 9 p.m. Sunday night and 4 a.m. Monday morning. A combination of above-normal temperatures in the 70s and additional rain Tuesday have caused the concerns.

Officials say the creek is likely to reach “action” stage, meaning mitigation efforts should be made in preparation of flooding and other similar issues.