Wednesday PM headlines: New park honors Utah poet, water conservation bills signed

New USU park honors alumna poet

A new park is opening at Utah State University. Donors, faculty and alumni met Wednesday to celebrate the opening of USU’s Swenson Park. The park honors alumna May Swenson, an American poet.

The park is located at the site of the former Swenson home and features a fireplace and front porch structure to honor the original house.

Gov. Cox signs several water conservation bills

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed several bills targeting water conservation, efficiency and infrastructure Tuesday.

HB 150 allows the governor to declare a temporary water shortage emergency in specific circumstances. Another bill will require county or municipality officials to implement regional-based water efficiency standards. Cox also signed a bill making brine shrimp the official state crustacean.

Utah Division of Wildlife allocates millions to restoration projects

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Habitat Council allocated $3.4 million for habitat restoration projects Tuesday. The funds come from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. They will be used to improve maintenance in wildlife and waterfowl management areas, install new fishing docks and continue restoring the Diamond Fork and Spanish Fork River Watershed areas damaged by a 2018 fire.

