USDA hosts events to help homeowners apply for construction and repair funding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is inviting the public to meet one-on-one with staff members next week at open house events across Utah. The open house events will focus on helping homeowners fill out two main applications: one to help fund renovation and construction on a new home and one for rehabilitation of an older home.

“I think sometimes people, maybe you don't think that they qualify. So, this really gives them a chance to go in and talk to somebody who really knows," said Michele Weaver, USDA state director. "Applications aren't simple. They're pretty complicated sometimes. So, having somebody there to help explain why certain parts of the application are what they are and help get accurate information."

The open houses are focused on homeownership, but the USDA has over 70 programs that include water, electricity, internet, economic development and more that attendees can ask questions about at the events.

Weaver said these open houses are intended to remind the public that the USDA is a homeowner resource.

“If you think you don't qualify, you might be surprised. This is your chance to go in and talk to somebody. And so, I would say go in and talk to them. The staff is really friendly and open and experienced, so they can answer all the questions that anybody needs to ask," Weaver said.

OPEN HOUSE

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Open house events will be held at the following USDA Rural Development field offices:

80 N 500 W, Suite 2, Vernal: 9am - 11am & 12pm - 3pm

1860 N 100 E, North Logan: 1pm - 3pm

340 N 600 E, Richfield: 1pm - 3pm

