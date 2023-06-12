Monday PM headlines: Utah ski resorts report record-high visits

Ski Utah predicts record-high visits this season

Ski Utah says Utah’s ski resorts had a surge of visitors this winter. They estimate resorts saw a 22% increase in visits compared to the 2021-2022 season. Record snowpack and an early start to the ski season are likely responsible for the increase in visits.

They say they won’t have final numbers until after at least June 18, as Snowbird plans to open for Father’s Day skiing, but it’s likely resorts received more than 7 million visits this season.

DWR approves new swan hunting restrictions

Utah hunters will not be allowed to hunt trumpeter swans this season due to new regulations from the Utah Wildlife Board.

For the past four years, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has closed swan hunting early due to federal trumpeter swan quotas. DWR officials say the change will allow them to keep the season open longer and will protect trumpeter swans. They say they will only be issuing permits for hunting tundra swans and hunters who kill trumpeter swans may face citations.

Salinity levels at Great Salt Lake are improving

Run-off from this winter’s record snowpack has brought salinity levels in Great Salt Lake down to a healthy level for Utah’s brine shrimp.

Tim Hawkes, vice president of the Great Salt Lake Brine Shrimp Cooperative, said low water levels and high salinity from drought conditions at Great Salt Lake stressed the brine shrimp population, putting the entire industry at risk. Hawkes said they’re “cautiously optimistic” about the future of the lake, but there is still work to be done to improve conditions for Utah’s brine shrimp.

