Utah News

Thursday AM headlines: Earthquake in Weber County, woman hit by TRAX train

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published August 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM MDT
A light rail car in downtown Salt Lake City during the day.
Ashton Bingham
/
Unsplash

Earthquake hits Weber County

On Wednesday at 6:11 p.m. an earthquake measuring at a 3.7 magnitude was recorded near Huntsville in Weber County. The record of the earthquake comes from a preliminary report from the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 10 miles northeast of Huntsville.

In a press release, earthquake officials said that more than 100 people recorded feeling the earthquake, most of them in the Ogden and Weber Canyon area.

Officials encourage anyone who felt the earthquake to fill out a survey form on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Woman hit by TRAX train

On Wednesday a woman was hit by a TRAX train leaving her in critical condition.

According to a Utah Transit Authority spokesperson, an 18-year-old woman walked in front of a Red Line TRAX train that was arriving at the Bingham Junction Station at 7387 S. Bingham Junction Blvd.

The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. The collision occurred in the pedestrian crosswalk. Emergency services arrived on the scene and extricated the woman to take her to the hospital. At the time she was in serious condition, but was conscious and able to respond to questions.

Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
