Friday AM headlines: Empty water tank in Apple Valley, defense agreement with Ukraine

Boil water order issued in Apple Valley after water tank found empty

The town of Apple Valley, Utah has been issued a boil water order after a 1 million-gallon water tank in Cedar Point was found empty Wednesday evening.

The issue was revealed after local residents complained of having no water at 5:30 p.m. The empty tank wasn’t previously detected because the water tank float was stuck at reading the incorrect level, which meant the pumps continued to run despite having no water.

Early investigations indicate seismic activity may have created a hole in the aquifer that the tank draws water from, allowing the water to drain out of the tank.

Residents are asked to boil their water for three minutes before usage, and 170 homes are currently without water service. Potable and non-potable water will also be trucked in by the city of Saint George.

Utah Aerospace and Defense signs agreement with Ukrainian government

The Utah Aerospace and Defense Association could become a partner with the Ukrainian government. Both sides signed a memo of understanding this week, which a press release says reflects a commitment to promoting industry growth and development in Ukraine.

The MOU could open up manufacturing opportunities for the Association in Ukraine, such as armored vehicles, aerospace equipment and autonomous systems.

The announcement comes after a Utah delegation visited Kyiv earlier this year for several high-level meetings. Utah was the first state-level leadership delegation to visit Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

Both sides expressed excitement for the MOU and the ways it could help Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Zion National Park working towards fully electric fleet

Zion National Park is working towards being the first U.S. national park to have a fully electric fleet with five new 40-foot shuttles.

The shuttles, which are in service in Springdale, replaced units that were over 20 years old. The new shuttles are quieter with zero tailpipe emissions. According to park officials, the shuttles can also hold more passengers, adding both more seats and room for people to stand.

Zion is also planning to add new 60-foot shuttles to their service route in Zion Canyon.