Tuesday PM headlines: State of Utah sues TikTok, Utah man dies in Hamas attack

The state of Utah's lawsuit against TikTok

Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced today that the state of Utah has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the social media app TikTok.

Gov. Cox has spoken about taking legal action against several online social media platforms in the past, but this lawsuit against TikTok is the first major court action the state of Utah has taken.

Reyes said the complaints about TikTok have been about its algorithm and how it is intentionally creating an addictive environment that targets children.

Cox then said the purpose of the state's lawsuit is to change the behavior of the company and incentivize it to put in place more controls to protect children, not just to get money.



Utah man died in Hamas attack

President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday that at least 14 Americans lost their lives in recent Hamas attacks. Utah Rabbi Avremi Zippel confirmed that a Utah man, 24-year-old Lotan Abir, was among the Americans killed.

Rabbi Zippel said Abir was a member of the Young Jewish Professionals Utah community and had been living in Utah for about nine months. Abir was attending the music festival that was attacked on Saturday.

In a tweet, Sen. Mike Lee said, “May he, and all of the innocent men, women, and children killed in these horrific terrorist attacks rest in peace.”