Wednesday AM headlines: Large voluntary recall by Family Dollar, weekend eclipse traffic

Family Dollar issues large voluntary recall in 23 states

Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall for 291 over-the-counter drugs, medical devices and other personal health products at stores nationwide, including Utah.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, these items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements and sold between June 1 and Oct. 4 of this year at Family Dollar stores in 23 states. Recalled items include specific lots of Pepto Bismol, Tylenol and Crest toothpaste.

Family Dollar has reportedly not received any complaints or reports of illness and is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who may have experienced adverse reactions or quality issues with these products is encouraged to report the incident to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

You can find a full list of the recalled items and lot numbers here.

Avian influenza found in Utah, South Dakota commercial poultry flocks

Avian influenza has reappeared in two turkey farms, one in South Dakota and one in Utah, raising concerns that more outbreaks of the highly pathogenic flu could follow.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed avian influenza, which is deadly to commercial poultry, in a flock of 47,300 turkeys in South Dakota on Oct. 4. Last Friday, they found it in a farm with 141,800 birds in central Utah.

These outbreaks are the first reported in commercial flocks in the U.S. since April, with the only recent reports of bird flu being sporadic and only in backyard flocks or wild birds. Wild birds often show no symptoms of avian influenza, but they can spread the disease to vulnerable commercial flocks when they migrate.

Agriculture officials consider this year’s cases to be part of last year’s outbreak, which cost U.S. poultry producers nearly 59 million birds across 47 states and was the country’s deadliest avian flu outbreak ever.

Traffic delays expected for “ring of fire” solar eclipse this weekend

Traffic delays are expected this weekend for Interstate 15, Interstate 70, U.S. Highway 191 and U.S. Highway 89 due to the annular solar eclipse.

The Utah Department of Transportation anticipates 300,000 tourists in the state just for the eclipse, on top of two universities and 23 school districts on fall break.

Bryce Canyon National Park, one of the places where the “ring of fire” eclipse will look its best, is expected to have heavy traffic as well, with the park’s spokesperson saying private vehicle parking could even reach capacity the night before the eclipse.

Southern and central Utah will see the full ring of fire eclipse on Saturday morning, with northern Utah getting 80 to 90% annularity.