USU's music department and art museum collaborate for upcoming concert

For the 10th year now, Utah State University's music department is collaborating with the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum for a free concert this weekend.

This collaboration was founded by Chris Scheer, USU associate professor of musicology and visiting assistant curator for Museum and Music at NEHMA. It's an opportunity to bring a more interactive feel and allow the exploration of music to be included in specific programs where it might not always fit in.

“It's an opportunity to think about the visual and the aural together, how they interact, and how they might support each other,” Scheer said.

Scheer provides an example including the imagery of birds.

“There's a piece on the program called The Avian Suite, and it's all about birds. And in the program that I've written for the concert, I invite the audience to get up while the music's going on, come down into the exhibition, and notice that birds surround them, that's something you might not think about. Hearing the evocation of birds and sound, and then seeing them in the collection leads to new understandings of both,” Scheer said.

This concert will be featuring The Logan Canyon Woodwinds. They will be playing modern and contemporary works commissioned by female musicians.

This ties in with Nora Eccles, whom the museum was named after because she brought her own variety of art as a female ceramicist.

“We decided to kind of pair that with a concert by the Logan Canyon Winds, which is the faculty woodwind quintet, all playing music that was created by people who were performers, and also patrons. And that parallels the way that Nora Eccles Harrison was herself an artist, a great commissioner of art,” Scheer said.

This concert will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum and is free for the public to enjoy.