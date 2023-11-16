© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are working to get back on the air at KUSK 88.5 in Vernal. In the meantime, listen here or on the UPR app.

The USU Police Department's newest addition is a puppy

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST
Sage, the new Critical Incident Crisis Response K-9 for USU’s police department poses on The Quad.
Heidi Bingham
/
The Utah Statesman
Sage, the new Critical Incident Crisis Response K-9 for USU’s police department poses on The Quad.

Utah State University’s Police Department recently acquired a new dog serving as a Critical Incident and Crisis Response K-9.

Sage is a 10-week-old labrador retriever who has already started in her new position with USU police. Police Chief Jason Brei and Sage’s handler, Sergeant Shane Nebeker, picked her up from Arizona on Oct. 29.

The police department at the University of Arizona, Brei’s previous employer, had a Critical Incident and Crisis Response K-9. When Brei came to USU, he was determined to bring a dog like Sage to the department.

Nebeker was the one who chose the name Sage, as a way to represent the university. The name comes from the song The Scotsman, specifically the line “where the sagebrush grows.”

Sage will act as an emotional support animal specifically to help victims or witnesses of crimes to calm down and more easily convey information to the police.

“There are specific times that people are in need of stress relief, and be able to connect with a human being or an animal,” Brei said.

Nebeker and Brei also hope that Sage will help act as a connection between the police and the community, helping people feel more comfortable coming to the police for help.

“This is a great opportunity to make a connection — to, like the chief said, to help people understand that we are human, we have a role to play," Nebeker said. "But we want to have that connection that people feel like they can come to us.”

Unlike other types of dogs used by police, Sage is meant to be petted and greeted by those she meets. Nebeker said her job is to be friends with everyone and act as a sort of mass emotional support animal.

The funding for Sage came from a group of former Police Officers at Vector Solutions, a partner of the department.

Nebeker came to USU after working with Utah Highway Patrol for 25 years. He became interested in the position of being the new dog’s handler because of his own experiences where dogs have helped him and his want to be able to connect with the community.

“I'm a dog guy. I've seen what dogs can do,” Nebeker said.

Tags
Utah News UPRUtah State UniversityPolice DogsPolice OfficerLogan
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content