Cache County opens temporary warming center in response to Code Blue alert

Utah’s Department of Health and Human services issued Code Blue alerts throughout the state on Monday that are expected to go through Wednesday night.

The new Code Blue legislation requires counties to respond differently to unhoused people during extra cold weather conditions.

The Bear River Local Homeless Council put together a temporary warming center in North Logan open to the public Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Just off 200 East and 1800 North, the temporary warming center is set up in the Veterans Resource Center.

Sandi Goodlander is the vice chairman of the Bear River Local Homeless Council.

“There are people out there in our community who maybe are living in cars, or through whatever circumstances don't have any place to be. And when it gets this cold, it's really hurtful for them," Goodlander said.

Goodlander says there are more requirements for larger counties during a Code Blue alert. Smaller counties such as Cache, Box Elder and Rich have different ones.

“There is a warming center in Logan, but it's not set to open until Dec. 4. Even though we are not required to provide shelter during a Code Blue alert, we really wanted to try and do whatever we could to make a safe place for people to be," Goodlander said.

Goodlander says the decision to put together the temporary shelter was made Monday morning and they were able to open to the public by evening. She says they contacted volunteers already set up to help next week at the William A. Burnard Warming Center.

“It was kind of overwhelming. I received so many texts during the day saying, 'Where do you need me? What time do you need me? I'll be there.' So it was really gratifying and wonderful to see how people came together and put this together in very short notice," Goodlander said.

During a Code Blue alert, Goodlander says, existing shelters are allowed to increase their capacity by up to 35%. And the police have different protocols as well.

“The police have specific stipulations, such as they're not allowed to enforce camping regulations. People can be in their cars or camping in different places. They can't confiscate materials that might be able to help people stay warm," Goodlander said.

The William A. Burnard Warming Center opensat St. John's Episcopal Church in Logan from Dec. 4 until spring of next year. It offers temporary overnight refuge and gives people access to water, snacks, warm weather clothing, and information about community programs and resources.