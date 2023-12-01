USU hosts Religious Inclusion Excellence Symposium

Utah State University’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hosted the Religious Inclusion Excellence Symposium this week for the fifth time.

This symposium brings USU community members together to hear presentations from a diverse group of professionals about how there can be more inclusion in the field of religion.

Isaiah Jones, senior director of DEI at USU, introduced the speakers throughout the symposium and asked participants to keep in mind the symposium’s central message of self-knowledge and identity.

“The goal is really how can people better reflect on their identities, and how they understand equity, right, because we all come to it from a place, and the more we're able to reflect on that the more we're able to see the assets and our friends and our colleagues in the community, but also where they might have unique challenges,” Jones said.

Jeffrey G. Cannon, a Laura F. Willes Research Associate and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, was the keynote speaker and spoke about how this event does not need to end with the audience changing their views on their own beliefs, but rather to be knowledgeable of different religions with an open heart.

“Our goal here over the next couple of days is to explore means of cross-cultural and inter-religious cooperation that do not begin with the end of conversion in mind. Now, Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, said that friendship is the grand fundamental principle of Mormonism, and to revolutionize and civilize the world, pour forth love,” Cannon said.

Presenter Ravi Gupta, USU History department head, emphasized the importance of avoiding harmful comparisons.

“What is avoidable is falling into a trap of comparison, where based on the boxes that we have, we make certain decisions, and judgments and assumptions about that religious tradition,” Gupta said.

Other presenters spoke on Jewish inclusiveness, the intersection of indigenous spirituality and being LDS, and how to be simultaneously inclusive of religious and LGBTQ+ people.