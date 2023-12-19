Tuesday AM headlines: TikTok, Meta and X sue Utah, salmonella outbreak from cantaloupe

Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe affects 11 Utahns

A salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe has infected hundreds of people across the U.S., with almost a dozen here in Utah.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 302 confirmed cases of salmonella, with 129 hospitalizations and four deaths.

In Utah, there are 11 confirmed cases. It’s not known whether any were hospitalized.

Several whole and pre-cut cantaloupe brands were recalled in connection to the outbreak, none of which are in Utah. A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Group representing Tiktok, Meta, X sues Utah over social media laws

A trade group representing TikTok and other major tech companies filed a lawsuit against Utah on Monday over its social media laws for children and teens.

Gov. Spencer Cox signed two laws in March that will prohibit minors from using social media from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. unless authorized by a parent, and to require age verification to have a social media account in the state.

The restrictions, which Cox says are designed to protect children from addictive features that could affect their mental health, will take effect March 1, 2024.

In their lawsuit, the NetChoice trade group argues the regulations are unconstitutional because they compromise data security, undermine parental rights and restrict access to public content.

Public comment open on rules for lithium extraction in Great Salt Lake

Public comment is now open on proposed rules about how lithium is extracted from the Great Salt Lake.

The rules, being put forward by Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands and the Utah Division of Water Quality, are meant to balance protecting the lake and providing industry access to the increasingly in-demand mineral.

Under the proposed rules, mineral extraction companies will be required to detail how much water they’ll use and what they’ll do to mitigate water losses to the Great Salt Lake.

The state of Utah would also get royalty payments on any lithium taken, with that money going to an account to help the Great Salt Lake.

After having the first public hearing on the rules on Monday, public comment is now open until December 31st. For more information on the rules and how to provide public comment, visit the Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands website.